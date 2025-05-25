Effective functional training for seniors

By: Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Staff

As we age, staying active becomes even more important to maintain independence and quality of life. Functional training is designed to help you with daily activities such as standing up from a chair, carrying groceries and climbing stairs. These workouts help keep your body strong and steady so you can continue moving with confidence.

Benefits of functional fitness for seniors

Improves strength. Functional exercises strengthen the muscles you use every day. This helps you stay mobile and capable of handling tasks around the house, out in the yard or while traveling.

Examples of functional movements

Squats: Squats help strengthen your legs and hips, which makes standing up and sitting down easier. You can do these by using your body weight or light weights.

Need help getting started? Our qualified trainers are here to guide you safely through these movements.

Join us on Senior Health and Fitness Day

We understand the specific needs of active seniors, and offer a wide range of equipment, services and programs tailored for you. Join us for our upcoming Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 28 from 9 AM – 5 PM. We’re excited to help you stay active and strong as you age.