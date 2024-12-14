Five exercises for building stronger bones

As we age, maintaining strong bones becomes increasingly important. Regular exercise, especially weight-bearing and resistance activities, can significantly contribute to bone health. Here are five effective exercises to help build stronger bones:

Bicep Curls

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart or sit on a bench. Hold dumbbells with palms facing forward, curl dumbbells up toward shoulders, then lower. Ensure you are using dumbbells of the appropriate weight.

Hamstring Curls

This exercise can be done standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bring your left heel towards your glutes, then lower. Switch to your right foot and repeat.

Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your lower body down, keeping your back straight and knees behind your toes. Push back up to starting position and repeat.

Lunges

Stand with your feet together. Step forward with one foot and lower your body down. Push back up to starting position, switch sides, and repeat.

Shoulder Lifts

This exercise can be performed standing or seated. Take a dumbbell of appropriate weight in each hand. Start with your arms and hands down at your sides, and slowly raise your arms out in front of you, no higher than shoulder level. Lower the dumbbells back to your sides and repeat.

Other types of exercise that can strengthen bones are jogging or running, climbing stairs, weightlifting, and balance exercises. Always make sure to use proper form and technique when trying new exercises to avoid injury. Consult your physician before beginning a new exercise plan.

Have questions about any of these exercises? Reach out to our helpful Fitness Staff today. Our educated staff is always here to help you stay healthy and achieve your fitness goals. Personal training is just one way that you can have personalized one-on-one guidance to help you learn these exercises and more. Start strengthening your bones today!