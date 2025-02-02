Free Cancer and Health Screenings Event coming to Houma in February

A Community Health & Wellness Event offering free cancer and health screenings will take place on February 18, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit.

In partnership with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Baton Rouge Woman’s Hospital, the event will provide breast, colorectal, and mammogram screenings at no cost to participants. This initiative aims to promote early detection and improve access to vital healthcare services.

The free screenings are made possible by donor gifts. Screenings are free if you have not been screened within the last 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms. For those without insurance, there will be no charge. Colorectal cancer screenings consist of distribution of a take home colorectal kit, which requires a stool sample to be submitted for testing via mail. Walk ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged by calling 985-239-5739.

Additionally, Tandem Clinical Research will conduct fatty liver and memory screenings. Individuals who take part in either of these screenings will receive a $30 gift card. Attendees can also explore a variety of health and wellness resources provided by vendors at the event.