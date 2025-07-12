Inside the growing protein trend

Protein shakes, protein bars, protein chips. If you can imagine it, it probably exists on a grocery store shelf right now. Protein is highly trending right now, and with that comes a lot of misinformation regarding a common and key nutrient.

The New York Times recently released a report fact-checking some of the top claims regarding protein consumption. Their study included interviews with 12 nutrition scientists—here are some of their findings.

Most people are probably eating enough protein.

If people weren’t eating enough protein, they would appear much more nutritionally challenged. This does not appear to be the case, and doctors believe that people who follow a proper balanced diet are probably getting the proper amount of protein that they need. This extends to vegetarians, as well.

Protein helps you build more muscle.

Studies show that if you are actively strength training and seeking to increase your muscle mass, you may want to increase your protein. However, if you increase your protein intake by too much, it can begin to be unhealthy depending on what your protein sources are, so consulting with your doctor is always key. Eating too much protein can also take away room on your plate for other foods needed for a balanced meal.

High-protein diets may help with weight loss.

Some research suggests that diets that are higher in protein can help to reduce your hunger cravings, therefore aiding in weight loss. Studies conflict though, as some suggest that increasing your protein may help you lose more fat, while other studies show that what diet you’re on doesn’t necessarily matter for weight loss. Again, consulting with your healthcare provider is key to finding the diet that is right for you.

Besides these, it’s important to have an increased awareness of nutrition labels when picking out protein-labeled snacks and food items. These pre-packaged items can still be high in sugars and sodium. Consider sticking to fresh foods for your protein sources.

Judge for yourself what’s right for you and your diet. Keep in touch with your doctor and always ask questions related to your dietary needs for your best health.