Looking for low-calorie Thanksgiving dishes?

By Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Staff
As we gather around the table this Thanksgiving, let’s prioritize both gratitude and wellness. While traditional holiday feasts can be delightful, they often come with a nutritional price tag. This year, consider incorporating healthier options for a more balanced and energized celebration. Check out these two healthy recipes to consider adding to your table this year.
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
Ingredients
- 6 cups cubed multigrain bread
- 1 ½ cups no-salt-added chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- ½ cup chopped carrot
- ½ cup chopped celery
- 3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Bake until evenly toasted and crisped, about 15 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk broth and cornstarch in a small saucepan until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and glossy, about 1 minute. Pour into a large heatproof bowl; let cool for about 10 minutes.
- Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot and celery; cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 8 minutes. Add to the broth mixture in the bowl along with chicken, sour cream, thyme, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper; stir until thoroughly combined.
- Measure 1 1/2 cups of the toasted bread cubes into a small bowl and set aside. Stir the remaining bread cubes into the chicken mixture. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray; spoon the chicken mixture into the baking dish.
- Place the remaining 3 tablespoons butter in a small microwaveable bowl; microwave on High until melted, about 30 seconds. Add to the reserved bread cubes and toss to coat. Sprinkle evenly over the chicken mixture.
- Bake until golden and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes. Serve.
Loaded Scalloped Potatoes with Bacon, Cheddar & Chives
Ingredients
- 2 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices (about 8 cups)
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 strips center-cut bacon (about 2 ounces), chopped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon white or black pepper
- 2 ½ cups low-fat milk
- ½ cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
- ¼ cup chopped fresh chives, divided
Directions
- Position racks in upper and lower third of oven; preheat to 425°F.
- Toss potatoes with oil in a large bowl until well coated. Divide between 2 large rimmed baking sheets and spread in an even layer. Roast, rotating the pans from top to bottom about halfway through, until tender and beginning to brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently, until just crisp, about 3 minutes. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate. Add onion to the pan; cook, stirring frequently, until very soft and golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Add flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add milk; cook, stirring and scraping up any brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Increase heat to medium-high; cook, stirring, until the sauce thickens and bubbles, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- When the potatoes are done, remove them from the oven. Preheat the broiler.
- Transfer half the potatoes to a 2-quart broiler-safe baking dish. Spread half the sauce over the potatoes and top with 1/4 cup cheese and 2 tablespoons chives. Add the remaining potatoes, sauce and cheese. Top with the bacon. Broil, watching carefully until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is beginning to brown, 1 to 5 minutes depending on your broiler. Let stand for 10 minutes. Serve topped with the remaining 2 tablespoons chives.
Recipes courtesy of EatingWell.