Reduce stress to prevent side effects of other illnesses

This time of the year, stress levels tend to naturally increase. Whether it’s work, family issues, financial worries, or over scheduling—stress can make you sick.

Stress causes various physical and psychological side effects—aches and pains, fatigue, muscle tension, anxiety, irritability, difficulty concentrating, insomnia and addictive behaviors. It may also weaken immunities, making you more susceptible to seasonal colds, flu, Covid or RSV.

Chronic stress can also trigger other serious health conditions including:

Obesity

Depression

Gastrointestinal disease

Hypertension

Heart disease

Diabetes

Hair loss and skin conditions

Sexual dysfunction

What causes stress?

Stress results from your body releasing cortisol. Known as the flight or fight hormone, cortisol courses through your veins during stressful situations. Over prolonged periods, the constant flow of cortisol can lead to high blood pressure and high blood sugar. It is also the culprit behind excess belly fat.

Research shows that stress may deplete the body of magnesium, making you more sensitive to stress. Magnesium supplements can decrease cortisol levels. Some research shows that omega-3, vitamin C and ashwaganda also help lower cortisol.

Discuss supplements with your doctor, as some may cause adverse effects depending on health conditions or when mixed with certain prescription drugs.

How to lower stress

Lowering stress naturally lowers cortisol levels. Here are ways to de-stress, particularly during the holidays:

Eat healthier—The more you over-eat and over-imbibe, the more stress you self- induce. Instead of reaching for holiday sweets and carb-loaded dishes, try immune-boosting foods such as fruit, spinach, Greek yogurt and shellfish. When making New Year’s resolutions, place Mediterranean diet at the top of your list. Consistently ranked as one of the healthiest diets, it can help lower stress.

Keep moving—Don’t let holiday festivities interrupt exercise routines. Just 30 minutes of moderate exercise 5 days a week helps protect from illness and lower stress hormones.

Get more sleep—Adequate sleep helps limit stress and increase immunity. Adults who get a minimum seven hours of sleep nightly are less likely to get sick. Not surprisingly, people in Louisiana—as high as 50%—are among those getting the least amount of sleep in the country.

Stay hydrated—Bodies need water to survive. Cocktails, wine and beer don’t count, so limit alcohol during holiday celebrations.

Limit alone time—Americans spend less time face-to-face than 20 years ago. Poor social fitness leads to poor mental and physical health fitness. Surprisingly, more than 40% of Louisianians report feeling lonely. Make an effort to spend more face-to-face time with friends and family, unless they’re triggering stress!

If you’re having a difficult time during the holidays, talk with your doctor or a mental health professional. If you need a physician, use our Find a Doctor directory on our website: https://www.thibodaux.com/find-a-doctor/