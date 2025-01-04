Set yourself up for success in 2025

As the calendar flips to 2025, many of us are reflecting on our goals and resolutions for the upcoming year. Whether you’re looking to improve your strength, flexibility, or overall well-being, consider these three key impactful habits to stay on track.

Set realistic goals for yourself.

Being successful starts with clear objectives. Consider setting yourself SMART goals, or goals that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Goals that fit these parameters are much more likely to be met than others. An example of a SMART goal could be “I’d like to be able to run three miles in 30 minutes by March 31.” This goal is specific, measurable, achievable (depending on your fitness level), relevant, and time bound.

Exercise at least 150 minutes each week.

Whether you want to train for a 5k, are looking to gain more muscle with weightlifting, or want to take up a new sport, make sure to get in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity. Not only will you receive the physical benefits of exercise, but you’ll also experience an improved mood, higher energy levels, and better sleep quality. Make time for your workouts by scheduling them on your calendar.

Find something that makes exercise fun.

Transform your exercise into something that you enjoy. Bring together a group or friends to work out with or join a group exercise class for a sense of community. Explore a variety of activities such as swimming, dancing, pickleball, or Pilates until you find something that excites you. You’re more likely to stick with a workout if you look forward to doing it each week.

By incorporating these strategies into your daily life, you’ll be on your way to a happy and healthy 2025. Start your journey today!