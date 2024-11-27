Staying healthy during the holidays

The holiday season is in full swing, and with that comes festive gatherings, parties, and lots of yummy treats. However, this doesn’t have to be a time to derail our health and fitness goals. Prioritize your well-being without sacrificing the spirit of the season with these expert tips.

Have a Treat for a Day

When having a family holiday party, you might find loads of sweet treats and leftovers to be handled. These portions may seem daunting and can throw your health goals off track. Savor these treats on the day of, but considering getting rid of them to avoid prolonged indulgence. Give leftovers to guests or consider donating to a local food pantry to help yourself stay on track. If you still end up with lots of leftovers, consider portioning these out to single servings to avoid overindulging.

Increase Movement

With so many late-night celebrations, you may find it harder to add exercise into your routine this holiday season. Finding time to exercise in the morning may be the key to continuing to exercise throughout these months. Get to the center early, burn calories, and then continue to celebrate. Incorporate physical activity in other ways, such as family walks and games, as well to keep moving.

Prioritize Your Well-Being

Avoid holiday guilt trips and focus on what truly matters. Holidays are meant to be fun, so surround yourself with supportive loved ones and find joy in connection and experiences this season. Practice self-care between the chaos with meditation, deep breathing, and yoga. Be sure to set realistic goals this season and celebrate the small victories when you can.

By incorporating these strategies into your holiday routine, you’ll set yourself up for further success in the new year and beyond. Remember that it’s all about balance. Prioritize your well-being, increase movement where you can, and enjoy your holiday celebrations.