Thibodaux Regional hosts free “WellTalk” series focused on stroke awareness

Thibodaux Regional Health System invites community members to attend its upcoming WellTalk series, “Be Stroke Smart: What You Need to Know,” a free educational program held at four convenient locations across the region. The event will provide essential information about stroke prevention, warning signs, and treatment, led by Thibodaux Regional neurologists.
Each session takes place from 12 to 1 PM, and a light lunch will be provided:
-
Tuesday, May 13 – Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic, 1238 St. Charles St., Houma
Presented by Dr. Bryce Casteigne, Neurologist
-
Thursday, May 15 – Assumption Parish Library, 293 Napoleon Avenue, Napoleonville
Presented by Dr. Tashfin Huq, Neurologist
-
Friday, May 16 – Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic, 4560 Hwy. 1, Ste. 3, Raceland
Presented by Dr. Derek Neupert, Neurologist
-
Wednesday, May 21 – 22080 Hwy 20, Vacherie
Presented by Dr. Ebony McKinnies, Neurologist
Attendees will learn how to identify stroke symptoms, understand risk factors, and take proactive steps for prevention.
To reserve your spot, visit Thibodaux.com/welltalk or call 985-493-4374.