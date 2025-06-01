What cardio equipment is right for you?

By Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Staff

Cardio is a key part of any balanced fitness routine. With so many machines, though, it can be tough to know where to start. The right equipment depends on your goals, preferences and physical capabilities. Here’s a quick guide to help you match the right cardio machine to your needs.

The treadmill is for you if…

You’re training for a race and/or have healthy joints. The treadmill is ideal for structured workouts or interval training because of its speed and incline options. It can be harsh on your joints, though, so it’s not for everyone.

The bike is for you if…

You have back issues. Stationary bikes, especially recumbent ones, are great for individuals with lower back pain. The seated position offers more support and minimal strain for those with mobility concerns.

The elliptical is for you if…

You have problems with your joints. The low-impact elliptical is great if you’re dealing with knee or hip discomfort. It offers a smooth gliding motion that still gets your heart rate up, making it an effective option for many.

The StepMill is for you if…

You’re looking to increase your lower-body strength. Climbing stairs builds serious strength and endurance in your glutes, quads and calves. The StepMill is a powerful tool for anyone wanting to focus on lower-body gains while still getting a heart-pumping workout.

The rowing machine is for you if…

You want a low-impact, full-body workout. Rowing strengthens your upper and lower body without adding stress to your joints. It’s important to use proper form on the rower, though, to gain its benefits and avoid injury.

Find what works for you.

Everyone’s fitness journey is different. Some machines share similar benefits, so speak with one of our trainers to see what your best options are. Don’t be afraid to try different machines and see what feels best, and always ask for help if you have questions.

