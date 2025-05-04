Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Houma

Everyone Fits: United Houma Nation invites all to 13th Annual Celebrating Abilities Powwow this June
May 4, 2025
Everyone Fits: United Houma Nation invites all to 13th Annual Celebrating Abilities Powwow this June
May 4, 2025

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

Written by Explore Houma

 

Head down to Louisiana’s Bayou Country for a Cinco celebration that’s muy caliente – like Herradura’s Jalapẽno Margarita, y’all!

 

When it comes to throwing a party, no one does it quite like Houma. Whether you’re looking to quench your thirst with one of our delicious top-shelf margaritas or get your fill of chips and queso, because we all know queso is life – we’ve got you covered!

 

Any chance to celebrate our rich and diverse culture is as good as any reason for me, so I’m here to guide you to some of the best fiestas in town this Cinco De Mayo!

 

1. La Carreta | 1327 St. Charles Street, Houma

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

2. El Paso Mexican Grill | 1055 W Tunnel Boulevard, Houma

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

 

3. La Casa Del Sol | 169 Monarch Drive, Houma

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

4. Taqueria El Mundo | 950 Grand Caillou Road, Houma

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

5. Herradura Mexican Restaurant | 1554 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

 

6. Taqueria La Magnolia | 1700 Prospect Boulevard, Houma

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

For more information, please visit Explore Houma on Facebook or their official website.

Explore Houma
Explore Houma

Related posts

Photo provided by Thad Angelloz.

May 2, 2025

With Age Comes Wisdom: The Stages of Life by Thad Angelloz

Read more