Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Houma

Written by Explore Houma

Head down to Louisiana’s Bayou Country for a Cinco celebration that’s muy caliente – like Herradura’s Jalapẽno Margarita, y’all!

When it comes to throwing a party, no one does it quite like Houma. Whether you’re looking to quench your thirst with one of our delicious top-shelf margaritas or get your fill of chips and queso, because we all know queso is life – we’ve got you covered!

Any chance to celebrate our rich and diverse culture is as good as any reason for me, so I’m here to guide you to some of the best fiestas in town this Cinco De Mayo!

1. La Carreta | 1327 St. Charles Street, Houma

2. El Paso Mexican Grill | 1055 W Tunnel Boulevard, Houma

3. La Casa Del Sol | 169 Monarch Drive, Houma

4. Taqueria El Mundo | 950 Grand Caillou Road, Houma

5. Herradura Mexican Restaurant | 1554 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma

6. Taqueria La Magnolia | 1700 Prospect Boulevard, Houma

For more information, please visit Explore Houma on Facebook or their official website.