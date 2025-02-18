2025 Mardi Gras “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” Campaign scheduled for Lafourche Parish

From the Thibodaux Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office – Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue and Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre have announced that the Thibodaux Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign beginning February 21, 2025 and ending on March 4, 2025. This campaign is centered around the Mardi Gras season and is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

By utilizing the Louisiana Highway Safety Grant, Thibodaux Police and Lafourche Parish Sheriff officers will be assigned to saturation patrols with the goal of keeping our families safe as they travel on the roadway during the Mardi Gras Season.

According to NHTSA, about 37 people in the United States die each day in drunk-driving crashes. That’s one person every 39 minutes. These deaths are all preventable. In order to raise awareness and deter impaired driving incidents, deputies will be assigned to highly visible, saturated patrol efforts to specifically target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe.

Sheriff Webre reminds citizens to have a plan to get home safely before deciding to drink. Whether you are attending a parade or a party or drinking at an establishment, NEVER drive if you have had anything to drink containing alcohol. Remember that driving under the influence of illegal narcotics can also lead to a DWI arrest. In fact, some legal medications can impair your ability to drive. Always read warning labels and instructions on prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Chief Zeringue wants to remind all drivers who are suspected of DWI if they refuse to submit to a breathalyzer test, they will lose their driver’s license for one year (first offense). For a second offense, the penalty increases to two years. Anyone convicted of a DWI offense while their driver’s license is suspended because of another DWI offense will face automatic prison time.

The City of Thibodaux falls within Lafourche Parish, which is a “No Refusal” parish, meaning if a driver suspected DWI refuses a breathalyzer test, officers will seek a search warrant to have that person’s blood tested. Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to offer a few safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Never drive if you have had anything containing alcohol to drink

Even legal medication can make you unfit to drive safely. A few of those medications are tranquilizers, narcotic pain pills, sleep medicines, some antidepressants, cough medicines, antihistamines and decongestants.

Plan a safe way to get home before attending any gatherings.

If you plan to walk home, have a sober friend secure you a cab or uber. Walking impaired is not safe.

If in Thibodaux, report impaired drivers to the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or Dial 9-1-1 in case of an Emergency.

Chief Zeringue and Sheriff Webre would like to thank all of their partners for helping spread the word about the importance of not drinking and driving – even if it is just one drink. Together, we can keep Lafourche Parish safe and a great place to live. Chief Zeringue and Sheriff Webre wishe everyone a Happy and Safe Mardi Gras Season!