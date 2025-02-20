A Royal Legacy: Rene Hebert rules as King Hercules XL, 30 years after his father’s reign

All hail Rene Hebert, who will reign as King Hercules XL for the krewe’s 40th anniversary year– 30 years after his father reigned as King Hercules X.

Rene Hebert has been a member of Krewe of Hercules for 30 years, joining the club in their 10th anniversary year 1995, the same year that his father was crowned King Hercules X. For Hebert, this family connection to the Houma krewe is a uniquely special one.

“Mardi Gras has always been a part of my family– my wife, my mom, my dad, we’ve all been in the clubs around Terrebonne Parish. It’s really an important thing in our community,” said Hebert. “It’s an honor to be crowned King, especially in an anniversary year.”

Photo provided by Dristy Foret Photography.

To mark this special family connection to the Krewe of Hercules, Rene’s father, L.J. Hebert, will be riding alongside his son during the parade, marking one of the first times a reigning father-and-son duo will ride together through Houma.

“Even when there is more than one king in a family line, very rarely do they ride together like this,” said Rene. “It’s so special to know my dad, who was also an anniversary king in Hercules, will be up there with me.” Rene’s son, who was a Page in 1995, will also serve as a Concierge in this year’s parade.

Photo provided by Dristy Foret Photography.

The Krewe of Hercules, Terrebonne Parish’s largest krewe, will rule Houma tonight, February 21, 2025 at 6:00 PM under the theme “Take A Number Please!”. The 1,000-person krewe will feature a whopping 39 floats and 5 marching bands:

“The brotherhood of Hercules is just so supportive. Throughout all obstacles, we have come together as one,” continued Rene. “To me, this really shows the family-oriented side of our club, and I hope our legacy encourages the krewe to keep growing in this positive direction and continues to be something that people are proud to be a part of.”

Congratulations to Rene Hebert, King Hercules XL, as he leads the krewe through the streets of Houma tonight!