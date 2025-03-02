Another time change for Krewe of Houmas and Krewe of Kajuns Parade– Mardi Gras Day

The Krewe of Houmas Parade, originally scheduled for 1 PM, that was rescheduled for 12 PM, will now roll at 11:30 AM on Mardi Gras Day due to inclement weather. Following the parade, the Extravaganza will begin immediately as the procession moves through the Civic Center—with no break in between.

The Krewe of Kajuns Parade will roll immediately following the Krewe of Houmas.

Please adjust your plans accordingly and stay tuned for further updates.