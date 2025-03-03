Bayou Region Parade Update: Latest changes and cancellations

With multiple schedule changes due to weather, keeping up with parade plans has been a challenge this Mardi Gras season! Several parades have been moved to earlier start times, while others have been rescheduled or canceled. To help you stay informed, we’ve put together the latest updated parade schedule as of 1:30 PM on Monday, March 3, 2025.

On Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Houmas will be the only parade rolling in Houma, set to start at 11 AM. The parade will still offer a full experience, featuring nine marching bands, including a college band from Alabama and bands from Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Three local high school bands will also be part of the lineup. Additionally, the Krewe of Houma Extravaganza has been rescheduled to 3 PM. In Thibodaux, the Krewes of Ghana and Shaka will now roll at 8 AM for an early start to the festivities.