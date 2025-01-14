Cajun Meat Market’s viral savory King Cakes return for Mardi Gras 2025

Written in partnership with Explore Houma

Cajun Meat Market’s legendary savory king cakes have made a highly-anticipated return this January.

Owners Sean and Rae Boudreaux launched their famous savory king cakes in January of 2023, and within 24 hours, went viral on social media and garnered hundreds of thousands of views from people all around the country. Since then, the local business has continued to offer their unique and savory twist on a Carnival favorite.

“It’s really amazing and surprising to see the public response this many years in a row,” said Sean Boudreaux. “With that attention comes lots of questions and comments, so it’s truly become a part-time job just keeping up with our social media! But we are truly so excited to see our business catch this attention.”

This season the Cajun Meat Market is offering their most popular item, the Crawfish Boudin Stuffed King Cake, made with french bread stuffed with crawfish boudin and served with a crawfish queso sauce on top. The local market is also offering their Boudin King Cakes, stuffed with our their signature pork boudin mixed with pepper jack cheese, and topped with your choice of pepper jelly with green onions and bacon or Steen’s Syrup and cracklin’ dust.

This local, family-owned market is located at 216 Mystic Boulevard in Houma, and offers a variety of fresh cut meat, chicken salad, homemade beef jerky, smoked boudin, deboned stuffed chickens, pork chops, turduckens, and more.

For more information about Cajun Meat Market, please visit their Facebook page.