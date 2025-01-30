Captain Billy Gaston named Grand Marshal for Krewe of Kajuns Parade

The Krewe of Kajuns has announced that they will celebrate the “Rock of Ages” on March 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM, featuring Grand Marshal Billy Gaston of Cajun Man Swamp Tours.

This 400-person krewe will ride on 21 throwing floats through downtown Houma. The Parade Captain will be Mona Premeaux, and feature special guests Rougarou Queen Courtney Bennett and the Selucrey Sophisticats.

Captain Billy Gaston of Cajun Man Swamp Tours will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade. Read his full biography, provided by the Krewe of Kajuns, below:

“Captain Billy Gaston, a lifelong resident of Houma, Louisiana, has deep roots in the heart of Cajun country. Born and raised in Terrebonne Parish, he has lived a life full of adventure and has a love for the outdoors. Married to his beautiful wife Tammy for 44 years, they have three daughters and 11 grandchildren who share in the joy of Cajun traditions.

“Captain Billy’s passion for the bayous and swamps of Louisiana runs deep—he’s spent his life hunting, fishing, alligator hunting, and living the authentic Cajun lifestyle. His great-great-grandfather, Jean Voisin, was one of the first Cajun settlers in the area and a tour guide who brought people from all over the country to experience the beauty of Terrebonne Parish’s swamps.

“In the 1970s, Captain Billy was part of the local Cajun music scene, playing with the famous Dusenberry family, Donna Falterman, and Waylon Thibodaux, back when the number one tourist attraction here in Terrebonne Parish was a festival called “Lagniappe on da’ Bayou.” It was also during this time that he began to cross paths with local swamp tour legend, Annie Miller, and became a featured attraction in her tours. After a powerful spiritual experience in 2009, Captain Billy felt called to pursue the swamp tour business. By 2015, he had the opportunity to buy “A Cajun Man’s Swamp Cruise” from his longtime friend Ronald “Black” Guidry, fulfilling what he felt was God’s plan for him.

“Since then, Captain Billy has infused his faith into his business, offering praise and worship tours, even holding Mass and Adoration on his boat. His commitment to faith and community led him to become a Catholic lay evangelist, starting a men’s prayer group, a homeless ministry, and serving as a Eucharistic Minister for the elderly and homebound.

“Despite facing many hardships like the BP oil spill, Hurricane Ida, and the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Captain Billy’s swamp tour business has thrived. Cajun Man’s Swamp Tours has been recognized with numerous awards, including “Best Swamp Tours” and “Best Family Entertainment,” and was named one of the “Top 10 Tourist Attractions in the Nation” by USA Today. Captain Billy was recently awarded the “Louisiana Tourism Legacy Award” by Explore Houma and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, as a testament to his impact on Louisiana tourism.

“Looking forward, leading the Krewe of Kajuns Parade on March 4, 2025, will be a special day for Captain Billy as he celebrates the “10 Year Anniversary in the Swamp Tour Business.” Captain Billy’s passion for his community is evident in his support of local businesses, encouraging tourists to explore the rich culture and authentic Cajun food of the region. He is also set to open a new location in 2025, further expanding the reach of his business and bringing even more tourists to the beautiful bayou country he calls home. Through it all, Captain Billy remains focused on his faith, his family, and the beauty of his Cajun heritage, always striving to share that with others.”