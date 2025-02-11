Celebrate “Game Night” with the Krewe of Aquarius this February!

Terrebonne Parish Library launches “Caught You Reading” campaign to promote the joy of reading
February 11, 2025
Terrebonne Parish Library launches “Caught You Reading” campaign to promote the joy of reading
February 11, 2025

Queen Melissa Breaux-Terrebonne

The Krewe of Aquarius invites you to come celebrate “Game Night” with them as they parade the streets of Houma on February 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM!

 

The 800-member krewe will feature 27 throwing and 2 non-throwing floats, alongside four local marching bands: Grand Caillou Middle School, Ellender Memorial High School, Houma Junior High School, and Morgan City High School.

 

Queen Melissa Breaux-Terrebonne will reign over the parade. Maids will be Anissa McKay, Debbi Ducote, Maxine Triggs, and Gretchen Boudreaux.


Maid Maxine Triggs
Maid Gretchen Boudreaux

Maid Debbi Ducote
Maid Anissa McKay

 

Pages will be Re’gan Doiron and Kasen Deselle. The Parade Captain will be Aledia Parks, and Ball Captain Leslie Tidwell.

Page Re’gan Doiron
Page Kasen Desselle

Submitted
Submitted

Related posts

February 10, 2025

Krewe of Bayou Petit Caillou will “Go On Vacation” in Chauvin this Mardi Gras!

Read more