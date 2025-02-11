Celebrate “Game Night” with the Krewe of Aquarius this February!

The Krewe of Aquarius invites you to come celebrate “Game Night” with them as they parade the streets of Houma on February 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM!

The 800-member krewe will feature 27 throwing and 2 non-throwing floats, alongside four local marching bands: Grand Caillou Middle School, Ellender Memorial High School, Houma Junior High School, and Morgan City High School.

Queen Melissa Breaux-Terrebonne will reign over the parade. Maids will be Anissa McKay, Debbi Ducote, Maxine Triggs, and Gretchen Boudreaux.

Pages will be Re’gan Doiron and Kasen Deselle. The Parade Captain will be Aledia Parks, and Ball Captain Leslie Tidwell.