Celebrate Twelfth Night in South Louisiana Style!

Twelfth Night, also known as King’s Day or Epiphany Day,, is steeped in rich history and marks the official end of the Christmas season and the beginning of Mardi Gras. Rooted in Christian tradition, Epiphany commemorates the day the three wise men, or kings, visited the Christ child, bringing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. In South Louisiana, the day is synonymous with celebration, community, and the much-loved tradition of king cake. On January 6, the vibrant energy of Mardi Gras begins to fill the air!

Rouses invites you to indulge in the tradition with their Mardi Gras King Cake Walk. Visit any Rouses store today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a chance to win a free king cake and a bag of Rouses coffee, with winners chosen every hour! From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy free coffee samples to pair with the sweet, cinnamon-y delight of their king cake.

Cannata’s invites you to join their Mardi Gras Kickoff Party at their West Houma location today, January 6, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Sophistocats will keep the atmosphere lively with music as you savor a slice of Cannata’s king cake.

The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites you to join one of their favorite jams of the year, the Mardi Gras Kickoff Cajun Jam! Guests are invited to come as they are, or to come in costume and be sure to bring the kids. The event will take place today, January 6, from 6- 8 p.m. at Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux.

It’s time to laissez les bons temps rouler!