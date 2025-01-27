City of Thibodaux announces tickets on sale for 2025 Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball

The City of Thibodaux is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for their annual Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball.

Hosted by Thibodaux’s Parks and Recreation Department, Lafourche Parish senior citizens are invited to come out for an evening of Carnival fun! There will be live music by Highway 315, Joie de Vivre Catering, and a drawing for the new 2025 King and Queen.

The Mardi Gras Ball will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux from 4:00-8:00 PM. Doors will open at 3:45 PM.

Tickets are $7 when purchased in advance at Peltier Park Recreation Center, and $10 at the door.

Get ready for good food, good drinks, and of course, laissez les bons temps rouler! For more information, please visit the City of Thibodaux on Facebook.