Come celebrate as the Krewe of Mardi Gras “Goes Disney Movies” this March!

The Krewe of Mardi Gras invites everyone to come out on March 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM as the Krewe Goes Disney Movies!

The 400-person krewe will feature 20 floats and four marching bands: Ellender Memorial High School, Evergreen Junior High School, Grand Caillou Middle School, and Oaklawn Middle School. Special throws will include Krewe of Mardi Gras beads, cups, foam sticks, and more.

King Michael Trosclair and Queen Charity Trosclair will reign over this year’s parade. The 2025 Dukes are Lucas Rodrigue, Dale Foret, Laine Trosclair, EJ Zeringue, Jay Guidry, and Brad Lirette.

The 2025 Maids are Amanda Allemand, Becky Foret, Alexa Breaux, Ashley Zeringue, Dani Wesley, and Renee Lirette. 2025 Pages are Myra Zeringue, Norvon Porche, Amelia Gilbert, and Bubba Gilbert.

The Parade Captain will be S.P. LaRussa. The Grand Marshal will be Davontavean (Tay) Martin, NFL Football Player for the Tennessee Titans.