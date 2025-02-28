Gallery: The Krewe of Pandas celebrates 32nd Parade with homemade floats, throws, and more

February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025

The St. Bernadette Catholic School Krewe of Pandas and their 2025 Royal Court had their 32nd annual parade this past Friday, February 28, 2025 at noon.

 

Hosted by St. Bernadette’s Kindergarten and 7th grade students, this family-friendly parade celebrated the students of St. Bernadette’s and local partners with handmade floats, bands, and royalty, and more.

 

The 2025 Krewe of Pandas Royal Court members are:

  • Queen – Aimee Hernandez
  • King – Thomas Mitchell
  • Dukes – Jacob Voison and Vance Fazzio
  • Maids – Rose Ledet and Raelynn Davis

 


Gallery of photos below provided by Ashley Bourgeois: 






Isabelle Pinto
