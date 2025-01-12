Here are 5 festive, DIY Mardi Gras crafts for kids this Carnival Season

Applications for Thibodaux’s 2025 Hometown Heroes Banner Program are now availableJanuary 12, 2025
Mardi Gras is a time of joy, color, and creativity, and what better way to get your little ones into the festive spirit than with some fun crafts?
Whether you’re preparing for a parade, hosting a party, or just looking for something fun to do at home, Mardi Gras crafts are the perfect way to get kids involved in the celebration. Here are 5 Mardi Gras craft ideas that will keep kids entertained and inspired during this lively season!
1: DIY Mardi Gras Masks
Masks are one of the most iconic elements of Mardi Gras, and making your own is a great way to get into the spirit of the season. Plus, it’s a perfect craft for kids to wear to parades or at home parties!
What You’ll Need:
- Plain paper or plastic masks (available at craft stores)
- Glue
- Feathers, sequins, glitter, beads, and stickers
- Markers or paints
- Elastic string (to wear the mask)
How to Make It:
- Let kids decorate their masks with all sorts of fun materials like feathers, glitter, and beads.
- Add a personal touch with bright markers or paint.
- Attach an elastic string so kids can wear their creations proudly during the Mardi Gras festivities.
2: Bead Necklaces and Bracelets
Mardi Gras is known for its bead throws, so why not make your own colorful jewelry to wear and trade?
What You’ll Need:
- Mardi Gras-colored beads (purple, green, and gold)
- String or elastic cord
- Scissors
How to Make It:
- Have kids string beads onto the cord to create their own necklaces or bracelets.
- Encourage them to make patterns with the beads or create unique designs.
- Once they’re finished, help them tie off the ends to create wearable Mardi Gras accessories.
3: Mardi Gras Crowns
Every child can be Mardi Gras royalty with a sparkly, fun crown. This craft is simple and makes a perfect costume accessory.
What You’ll Need:
- Cardstock or construction paper
- Glitter, gems, and stickers
- Glue or tape
- Scissors
How to Make It:
- Cut a strip of cardstock to fit around your child’s head.
- Cut zigzag or pointed edges along the top of the strip to create the crown shape.
- Let kids decorate their crowns with glitter, gems, and Mardi Gras stickers.
- Tape or glue the ends of the crown to fit it snugly on their heads.
4: Mardi Gras Parade Floats
Create your very own mini Mardi Gras parade with these adorable DIY floats! It’s a great way for kids to showcase their creativity and build something fun to “march” in their own living room parade.
What You’ll Need:
- Shoeboxes or small cardboard boxes
- Markers, paint, and crayons
- Construction paper
- Small toys or figurines (to decorate the float)
- Glue or tape
How to Make It:
- Let kids paint or decorate the shoeboxes to create their parade floats.
- Use construction paper to create banners, flowers, or streamers for extra flair.
- Add small figurines, animals, or any fun characters to the floats.
- Once the floats are ready, have a mini parade in your living room or backyard to show off the creations!
5: King Cake Craft
King Cake is a Mardi Gras tradition, and making a craft version of this iconic dessert is a fun way to get kids involved in the celebrations—without the mess!
What You’ll Need:
- A paper plate
- Paint or markers
- Glitter and sequins (optional)
- Small plastic baby figurine (optional)
How to Make It:
- Use the paper plate as the base of your King Cake.
- Paint the plate in purple, green, and gold—Mardi Gras colors.
- Once the paint dries, sprinkle glitter or add sequins to make it sparkly and festive.
- For fun, hide a small plastic baby inside (as is tradition in a real King Cake).
Gather your supplies, let the kids get crafty, and enjoy a festive Mardi Gras celebration that’s as fun to make as it is to celebrate!