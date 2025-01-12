Here are 5 festive, DIY Mardi Gras crafts for kids this Carnival Season

Mardi Gras is a time of joy, color, and creativity, and what better way to get your little ones into the festive spirit than with some fun crafts?

Whether you’re preparing for a parade, hosting a party, or just looking for something fun to do at home, Mardi Gras crafts are the perfect way to get kids involved in the celebration. Here are 5 Mardi Gras craft ideas that will keep kids entertained and inspired during this lively season!

1: DIY Mardi Gras Masks

Masks are one of the most iconic elements of Mardi Gras, and making your own is a great way to get into the spirit of the season. Plus, it’s a perfect craft for kids to wear to parades or at home parties!

What You’ll Need:

Plain paper or plastic masks (available at craft stores)

Glue

Feathers, sequins, glitter, beads, and stickers

Markers or paints

Elastic string (to wear the mask)

How to Make It:

Let kids decorate their masks with all sorts of fun materials like feathers, glitter, and beads.

Add a personal touch with bright markers or paint.

Attach an elastic string so kids can wear their creations proudly during the Mardi Gras festivities.

2: Bead Necklaces and Bracelets

Mardi Gras is known for its bead throws, so why not make your own colorful jewelry to wear and trade?

What You’ll Need:

Mardi Gras-colored beads (purple, green, and gold)

String or elastic cord

Scissors

How to Make It:

Have kids string beads onto the cord to create their own necklaces or bracelets.

Encourage them to make patterns with the beads or create unique designs.

Once they’re finished, help them tie off the ends to create wearable Mardi Gras accessories.

3: Mardi Gras Crowns

Every child can be Mardi Gras royalty with a sparkly, fun crown. This craft is simple and makes a perfect costume accessory.

What You’ll Need:

Cardstock or construction paper

Glitter, gems, and stickers

Glue or tape

Scissors

How to Make It:

Cut a strip of cardstock to fit around your child’s head.

Cut zigzag or pointed edges along the top of the strip to create the crown shape.

Let kids decorate their crowns with glitter, gems, and Mardi Gras stickers.

Tape or glue the ends of the crown to fit it snugly on their heads.

4: Mardi Gras Parade Floats

Create your very own mini Mardi Gras parade with these adorable DIY floats! It’s a great way for kids to showcase their creativity and build something fun to “march” in their own living room parade.

What You’ll Need:

Shoeboxes or small cardboard boxes

Markers, paint, and crayons

Construction paper

Small toys or figurines (to decorate the float)

Glue or tape

How to Make It:

Let kids paint or decorate the shoeboxes to create their parade floats.

Use construction paper to create banners, flowers, or streamers for extra flair.

Add small figurines, animals, or any fun characters to the floats.

Once the floats are ready, have a mini parade in your living room or backyard to show off the creations!

5: King Cake Craft

King Cake is a Mardi Gras tradition, and making a craft version of this iconic dessert is a fun way to get kids involved in the celebrations—without the mess!

What You’ll Need:

A paper plate

Paint or markers

Glitter and sequins (optional)

Small plastic baby figurine (optional)

How to Make It:

Use the paper plate as the base of your King Cake.

Paint the plate in purple, green, and gold—Mardi Gras colors.

Once the paint dries, sprinkle glitter or add sequins to make it sparkly and festive.

For fun, hide a small plastic baby inside (as is tradition in a real King Cake).

Gather your supplies, let the kids get crafty, and enjoy a festive Mardi Gras celebration that’s as fun to make as it is to celebrate!