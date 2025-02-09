Houma Police Department reminds citizens of Safety Regulations at upcoming Mardi Gras Parades

Blondie Balloons brings a touch of Houma to the Super Bowl LIX festivitiesFebruary 9, 2025
Four Lafourche Parish School Board members to be recognized at State Convention this monthFebruary 9, 2025
From the Houma Police Department – As we prepare for upcoming parades in Houma, the Houma Police Department reminds everyone that concealed carry of firearms is strictly prohibited at parades under Louisiana law (LRS 40:1379.3).
Concealed carry is ILLEGAL at parades. A parade is defined as any celebration related to Mardi Gras, school events, municipal or state parades, and any permitted demonstration. If a government permit is required, concealed carry is not allowed along the route.
Concealed carry are also prohibited in the following locations:
- Within 1,000 feet of a school, on school buses, or school campuses
- Law enforcement offices or buildings
- Detention centers, jails, and prisons
- Courthouses and courtrooms
- Polling places
- Municipal or public buildings
- The Louisiana State Capitol
- Places of worship (churches, synagogues, mosques, etc.)
The Houma Police Department has a zero tolerance policy and will strictly enforce these regulations to ensure the safety of parade-goers. Anyone found violating these laws will be swiftly addressed.
Parades should be a time of joy, unity, and celebration—not danger. Let’s keep our community safe and enjoy the festivities responsibly. Stay safe, stay informed, and enjoy the parade!
For more information, please visit HPD on Facebook.