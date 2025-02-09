Houma Police Department reminds citizens of Safety Regulations at upcoming Mardi Gras Parades

From the Houma Police Department – As we prepare for upcoming parades in Houma, the Houma Police Department reminds everyone that concealed carry of firearms is strictly prohibited at parades under Louisiana law (LRS 40:1379.3).

Concealed carry is ILLEGAL at parades. A parade is defined as any celebration related to Mardi Gras, school events, municipal or state parades, and any permitted demonstration. If a government permit is required, concealed carry is not allowed along the route.

Concealed carry are also prohibited in the following locations:

Within 1,000 feet of a school, on school buses, or school campuses

Law enforcement offices or buildings

Detention centers, jails, and prisons

Courthouses and courtrooms

Polling places

Municipal or public buildings

The Louisiana State Capitol

Places of worship (churches, synagogues, mosques, etc.)

The Houma Police Department has a zero tolerance policy and will strictly enforce these regulations to ensure the safety of parade-goers. Anyone found violating these laws will be swiftly addressed.

Parades should be a time of joy, unity, and celebration—not danger. Let’s keep our community safe and enjoy the festivities responsibly. Stay safe, stay informed, and enjoy the parade!

For more information, please visit HPD on Facebook.