Houma’s largest krewe to parade this Friday with 1,000 members and 39 floats

The Krewe of Hercules, Terrebonne Parish’s largest krewe, will parade through the streets of Houma on February 21, 2025 at 6:00 PM under the theme “Take A Number Please!”

The 1,000-person krewe will feature a whopping 39 floats and 5 marching bands: Terrebonne High, Broadmoor High, H.L.B. High, East St. John High, and Evergreen Junior High. There will also be the Bad Moms Marching Group, Inspired 2 Dane Aerialists, and speciality beads and cups.

King Rene Hebert will reign over the parade, accompanied by Dukes Joshua John Smith, Danny Lagarde, Brain Alleman, Sean Boudreaux, Thomas Simoneaux, Tyler Blanchard, Dusty Dupre, AJ Babin, Darren Dufrene Jr., Morton Granier Jr., Elterry Pitre, Randy Melancon, Paul LeBoeuf, and Jared Palmer.

The Dukes will be accompanied by (in order) Goddesses Alyssa Smith, Alexus Lagarde, Macy Zeringue, Topanga Bergeron, Catherine Simoneaux, Isabella Walker, Mallory Dupre, Brooke Savoie, Adisyn Davaine, Gabrielle Gaudet, Isabella Valure, Julia Plaisance, Claire LeBeouf, and Gracie Rasid.

Pages will be Little Misses Demi Farkas, Tori Blanchard, Khloe Blanchard, Alayah Dardar, and Adeline Hebert, and Little Master Jaxon Bourg.

The Parade Captain will be SP LaRussa, and the Ball Captain will be Mike LaRussa. The President is Mark Pitre, and the Gand Marshal will be Rich Mauti.