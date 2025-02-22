Hyacinthians Parade moves to Monday night

The Krewe of Hyacinthians royal parade will be moved to Monday, February 24, 2025, at 6 p.m.

In partnership with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the decision to move the parade comes as Terrebonne Parish faces an inclement forecast for the traditional Sunday afternoon ride.

The parade will now feature 17 throwing floats, the Queen’s float, the Maids’ float and the new Captain’s float. The marching bands will be canceled at the Sheriff’s request.

We look forward to seeing you along the route on Monday night! May the evening be filled with joy, splendor, and the magic of Mardi Gras!