Krewe of Ambrosia to “Celebrate Mardi Gras” in Thibodaux next weekend

The Krewe of Ambrosia will “Celebrate Mardi Gras” on February 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM in Thibodaux!

The 250-person krewe based in Thibodaux will feature 19 floats and the Thibodaux High School Marching Band. Parade attendees can enjoy special throws such as Ambrosia’s signature beads, Ambrosia footballs, World’s Finest Chocolates, individually wrapped bath bombs, stuffed animals, and more.

King Doug Haydel will reign over the parade alongside Queen Jamie Haydel Granier. Dukes will be Daryl Haydel, Liam Haydel, and Jace Haydel. Maids will be Sophie Tran, Lily Ingle, and Maddie Canan. Pages will be Grayson Granier, Ryleigh Haydel, and Rowan Granier.

The Parade Captain will be Glen Raffray, and the Ball Captain will be Denise Callais. Grand Marshall will be the Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Morvant Russell, and will feature special guest World Champion Bull Rider Jay Rodrigue..