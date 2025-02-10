Krewe of Bayou Petit Caillou will “Go On Vacation” in Chauvin this Mardi Gras!

The Krewe of Bayou Petit Caillou invites everyone to come out to Chauvin on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM as the Krewe “Goes on Vacation!”

This krewe of 200 men, women, teens, and children will feature a parade with 10 throwing and 3 non-throwing floats, alongside Lacache/Montegut Middle School and South Terrebonne High School marching bands.

King Blaize Brunet and Queen Alexis Voisin will reign over the Krewe of Bayou Petit Caillou Parade. Dukes will be Ayden Mcbroom, Brooks Wunstall, Elijah Foret, Wess Richardson, Jeremiah Lavergne, London Dupre, Brayden Dolese, Landon Parfait, Dalton Fitch, Logan Aysen, and Banson Thibodeaux. Maids will be Calley Little, Kirsten LeBlanc, Averie Blanchard, Olivia Dupre, Anna Verret, Miracle Lirette, Cierra Richoux, Destini Domangue, Skylynn Blanchard, Evelyn LeBouef, and Gracie Rouse. Pages will be Bethany Verret, Kayleigh Cenac, Brea Egelier, Sterling Boudreaux, Mverick Little, and Cohen Verret.

The Royal Captain will be Evan Foret, and Royal Co-Captain will be Zoey LeBouef. Theme Girls will be Madalin Cottrell and Olivia Billiot.

The Krewe of Bayou Petit Caillou is also honored to welcome Thomas “Tommy” Chauvin as their Grand Marshal– known for his deep roots in our community, the Krewe is honored to have him lead this year’s parade.

Additionally, the Krewe is thrilled to welcome the Rougarou Past Queen and the Rougarou himself to the 2024 parade. The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center works to raise awareness about coastal issues, and what better way to do so than bringing their festival float to the very community that is being affected.

The Selucrey Sophisticates will also be joining, bringing signature energy and flair to the celebration. Expect a fantastic display of talent, entertainment, and Mardi Gras spirit as they take the street. And, don’t forget, there will be a special guest hidden in the parade. Can you find them? No job too big, no job too small– one call, he’ll do it all!

Join the Krewe of Bayou Petit Caillou for an unforgettable day in Chauvin!