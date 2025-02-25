Krewe of Bookworms to return to Thibodaux tomorrow: Come enjoy a family-friendly Mardi Gras Parade

All hail the Krewe of Bookworms! The Lafourche Parish Public Library’s Mardi Gras parade is returning to Thibodaux tomorrow morning.

Each year, the public library system hosts their Krewe of Bookworms parade to offer families an opportunity to celebrate Mardi Gras in a safe and child-friendly environment. This year, the children will roll on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 10:30 AM at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux.

All photos provided by LPPL.

At each parade, children are welcome to dress in costume and can either walk or ride in strollers and wagons (decorations are encouraged, but are not necessary). For children’s safety, no motorized vehicles are allowed Children should bring their own Mardi Gras throws, and spectators/family members are encouraged to attend.

The 2025 Royal Court is as follows:

King – Wells Mader

Queen – Reese Jouclas

Duke – Ermias Amacker

Maid – Harper Daigle

Banner Carrier – Kristyanna Nelson

Banner Carrier – Luna Cerritas

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library on Facebook.