Krewe of Chronos set to celebrate 71st Mardi Gras Season in 2025

The Krewe of Chronos, the oldest riding Krewe in Thibodaux, will be celebrating their 71st Mardi Gras season this year.

The Krewe would like to announce their Royal Court and The King and Queen Chronos LXXI. The Krewe is Captained by Dr. Mark LaHaye and Mr. Joshua ”Bubba” Hebert. Their Tableau will be on Saturday, February 22nd, starting at 7:00 PM in the Warren J Harang Jr Municipal Auditorium. The Tableau is open to the public and all Mardi Gras enthusiasts are encouraged to attend.

The Krewe of Chronos will be celebrating the “Inspirers of Imagination” as its theme this year for its 71st tableau, highlighting famous heroines in literary history that have inspired children and others to dream, create, and feel inspired. It will feature dresses made by the heralded Sally Hendricks of New Orleans.

Reigning as King Chronos LXXI is Dr. Jacques Ernest Gaudet, a Thibodaux native, who is excited to enjoy the revelry and community at the center of Thibodaux’s carnival celebration. His Majesty’s Royal Pages are Master Michael Lane Frey and Master Nicholas Lane Frey. Dr Gaudet has served the Bayou Region as a respected ear, nose, and throat surgeon for 12 years, following in the footsteps of his father, a co-founder of the practice. Dr Gaudet is a proud graduate of E.D. White High School and LSU.

Reigning as Queen Chronos LXXI is Miss Eliska Marie McMillen, a Baton Rouge native who has developed a love for Mardi Gras through her long standing family tradition of Chronos royalty. Queen Eliska’s reign marks the 30th anniversary of her mother’s reign, Ellen Talbot McMillen, who served as Queen Chronos XLI as well as the 50th anniversary of her great-grandfather’s reign, Warren Harang Jr., who served as King Chronos XXI.

Serving as the Queen’s Royal Pages are MissEmilie Elizabeth Gros and Miss Amelia Rose McMillen. Queen Eliska is a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and a current sophomore at LSU majoring in business, with aspirations to attend law school. Queen Chronos also serves as Vice President of her sorority, Delta Zeta at LSU.

This year’s Royal court for 2025 includes six maids and dukes: Miss Addison Marjorie Calabro and her Duke Mr. Michael Peter Calabro, Miss Katie Elyse Caillouet and her Duke Mr. Scott Thomas Caillouet, Miss Ellie Catherine Dietz and her Duke Mr Timothy Andrew Dietz, Miss Francis Louise Fremin and her Duke Mr. Francis Joseph Fremin, Miss Tessa Ellen Boudreaux and her Duke Mr. William “Billy” Peter Boudreaux, and Miss Isabella Ruby Landry and her Duke Mr. Randy Paul Landry.

This years Royal Junior Court, who always steal the show, includes eight Junior Maids and Junior Dukes: Miss Anna Katherine Bourgeois and her Duke Master John Barry Magee, Miss Ali Beth Naquin and her Duke Master Joseph Michael Wiggins, Miss Madeline Jane Rodrigue and her Duke Master Cole Matthew Terry, Miss Georgia Michelle Brown and her Duke Master Landry James Neblett, Miss Adelaide Alyssa Waguespack and her Duke Master Colt Michael Davis, and Miss Emma James Teasley and her Duke Master Eli Joseph Teasley, Miss Kate Marie Bernard and her Duke Master Tate Albert Waguespack, and Miss Julia Grace Sanders and her Duke Master William Francis Chambers.

The Krewe of Chronos will be parading through the streets of Thibodaux on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 for one of the best local parade days. “Sunday Gras” brings people from near and far to enjoy the best Thibodaux has to offer. The parade will roll following our friends in the Krewe of Cleophas who start at 12:30pm. The Krewe is known for its bountiful throws, stilt walkers, monster trucks, 4 wheelers, Derby team, local bands including Nicholls State University, and other entertainers from the Tri-Parish area.

About the Krewe of Chronos – Early in March of 1954, Frack C Lusco and Ivan Bergeron met with Thibodaux Mayor Charles E. Delas in hopes of bringing back the excitement and frivolity of the Mardi Gras Season, since it had been absent here for about 40 years, by attempting to stage a parade for the enjoyment of the old and young.

Realizing that thousands upon thousands of persons in this area were unable to travel the long distance to seek this recreation, these gentlemen left no stone unturned to bring this parade to the people of the Thibodaux area. EVERY MAN A KING has been the idea of the Krewe of Chronos Mardi Gras club, to enable each and every member an equal opportunity to reign over the Ball and Parade. In addition to this privilege, each member’s daughter or sister is allowed an equal opportunity to become QUEEN. Also, the children of the members are privileged to take part as Pages, Junior Dukes and Maids.

Every year the krewe hosts fundraisers donating part of the proceeds to a local charity chosen by that year’s Royalty. This year Chronos is hosting a raffle with proceeds benefiting Louisiana Hands and Voices, supporting families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing (DHH).

The Krewe of Chronos is proud to celebrate its 71st Anniversary in 2025 and looks forward to another amazing Mardi Gras season and enjoyable parade experience.