Krewe of Cleopatra to parade under theme “Take A Number Please!” this March

Lafourche Chamber of Commerce announces Annual Award Banquet WinnersFebruary 9, 2025
Houma man arrested for multiple weapons offenses after disturbance involving childrenFebruary 10, 2025
The Krewe of Cleopatra invites everyone to come out on March 3, 2025 at 6:00 PM as the Krewe parades under the theme, “Take A Number Please!”
The 730-person krewe will feature 22 floats and three marching bands: South Terrebonne High School, Evergreen Junior High School, and Montegut Middle School. There will also be eight truck bands and DJs and special throws including Cleopatra light-up beads, doubloons, and cups.
Queen Kristy Freeman will reign over the 2025 Krewe of Cleopatra parade, with Ladies-in-Waiting Kelli Adams, Trish Freeman, Wendy Lirette, and Paula Pitre. Parade Captains will be Karla Yelverton and Karen Rhodes.