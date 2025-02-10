Krewe of Cleopatra to parade under theme “Take A Number Please!” this March

The Krewe of Cleopatra invites everyone to come out on March 3, 2025 at 6:00 PM as the Krewe parades under the theme, “Take A Number Please!”


 

The 730-person krewe will feature 22 floats and three marching bands: South Terrebonne High School, Evergreen Junior High School, and Montegut Middle School. There will also be eight truck bands and DJs and special throws including Cleopatra light-up beads, doubloons, and cups.

 

Queen Kristy Freeman will reign over the 2025 Krewe of Cleopatra parade, with Ladies-in-Waiting Kelli Adams, Trish Freeman, Wendy Lirette, and Paula Pitre. Parade Captains will be Karla Yelverton and Karen Rhodes.



