Krewe of Houmas and Krewe of Kajuns Parade time change – Mardi Gras Day

Temperatures expected to be warm but rainy for Mardi Gras Day Parades
March 1, 2025
The Krewe of Houmas Parade, originally scheduled for 1:00 PM, will now roll at 12:00 PM on Mardi Gras Day due to inclement weather. Following the parade, the Extravaganza will begin immediately as the procession moves through the Civic Center—with no break in between.


The Krewe of Kajuns Parade will roll immediately following the Krewe of Houmas.

Please adjust your plans accordingly and stay tuned for further updates.

