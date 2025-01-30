Krewe of Houmas crowns youngest king in their history, John Jaccuzzo

The Krewe of Houmas is celebrating an exciting milestone in 2025, crowning John Jaccuzzo as one of the youngest kings in their organization’s history at just 40 years old.

Jaccuzzo has been a member of the Krewe of Houmas for 23 years, but his family history with the group stretches back even further. “My great grandfather, Richard Barker, Jr. was the king in 1961, and then my father, Carey Jaccuzzo, was king in 1994,” explained Jaccuzzo. “My family has been involved with this krewe for decades. I remember watching my dad, my grandfather, and my uncles ride together when I was a kid, and knew that the bond they had together was something special that I wanted to experience when I grew up.”

Jaccuzzo’s first role in the Krewe of Houmas was as a page for his father in 1994, and officially rode for the first time in 2002 alongside one of his uncles. “This krewe, and only this krewe, has longstanding ties with both sides of my family,” said Jaccuzzo. “I’ve always felt a great connection to it.”

Continuing in his family’s legacy, Jaccuzzo has now been crowned King LXXIX alongside Queen Olivia Barker (Jacuzzo’s first cousin)— cementing his place in Houmas history as one of the youngest kings to assume the role. In his position as this year’s King of Houmas, Jaccuzzo is hoping to bring an emphasis on the revitalization of our hometown.

“It feels amazing to be chosen as king. Moving forward after this, I want to use this as a platform to become even more involved in my community,” explained Jaccuzzo. “Most of the dukes I’ve selected to my court, who are also longtime friends, are very involved in the effort to revitalize downtown Houma. Our generation feels a certain responsibility to inject youth back into Terrebonne Parish– we want to represent our krewe well, and be the people who can make great things happen in our community.”

The Krewe of Houmas will ride on March 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM in downtown Houma. For more information about the local krewe, please visit their Facebook page.