Lafourche Parish King Cake: By The Numbers

Written by Ian Wallis with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou – Mardi Gras season in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou is a time of celebration, creativity, and – of course – king cake!

This iconic dessert, known for its sweet fillings and tri-colored sprinkles, has become an essential part of the festivities. This year, people have 59 days to indulge in this seasonal treat, from January 5 (Epiphany) to March 4 (Fat Tuesday). But just how much do we really know about this delicious tradition? Let’s take a deep dive into king cake, going by the numbers here in Lafourche Parish!

King cakes here come in all sizes, from individual servings to massive cakes that feed entire families (along with being an ingredient in every food and drink imaginable during Carnival, but we’ll save that for another time). The size largely depends on the filling … and here in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, you can find more than 60 unique filling flavors, with new, inventive varieties popping up every week.

How many king cakes are sold in Lafourche Parish each Mardi Gras season? Thousands. Between bakeries and home bakers, it’s impossible to travel through the parish at this time of year without seeing someone offering a freshly baked cake. Each cake typically costs between $15 and $45, with the average coming in around $35. Whether you’re grabbing a classic cinnamon-filled version or are drawn to a more adventurous flavor, there’s something for every budget.

One of the most popular places to find a cake here on the bayou is the Cajun Pecan House, which has been baking theirs since 1985. Their recipe, passed down through generations, keeps all the cake traditions alive, ensuring that each one is a taste of local history. (They’re $45, for those who are wondering!)

Ever wondered how much sanding sugar goes into this part of the Mardi Gras magic? Duet’s Bakery used an impressive 75 pounds of sanding sugar last year alone. And for something unique, Spahr’s Seafood made 1,750 king cake beignets for last year’s King Cake Festival, which brings us to our next number…

The Louisiana King Cake Festival, held this year on February 15, is a must-visit. Last year, more than 6,500 attendees gathered to sample creations from 47 vendors. With 19,000 bites shared, it’s clear why this event has become a favorite local tradition. The festival features king cakes in four categories: Traditional, Filled, Savory and Unique, showcasing the creativity of home cooks and professional bakers alike.

With so many king cakes being shared and enjoyed, there’s no better time to dive into this sweet tradition here in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time king cake-r, grab a slice and join the fun … because Mardi Gras here is sweeter than ever!