Lights, Camera, Action! The Krewe of Hyacinthians Goes to the Cinema!

From the Krewe of Hyacinthians – The Krewe of Hyacinthians holds the distinguished honor of being the oldest women’s carnival club in Terrebonne Parish. Since our founding in 1951, we have been celebrating the spirit of Mardi Gras with grandeur, tradition, and an unwavering commitment to fun. Our inaugural parade dazzled the streets in 1952, and for over seven decades, we have embraced the magic of Carnival, offering every member—whether married or single—the extraordinary chance to reign as queen.

Today, the Krewe has flourished into a vibrant sisterhood of 501 members, each bringing creativity, passion, and a touch of sparkle to the festivities. We take immense pride in our elaborate themes, stunningly detailed costumes, and our signature throw—hand-decorated sunglasses. Each pair is uniquely adorned by our members, making them a coveted treasure for lucky parade-goers.

This year, we invite you to join us as Hyacinthians Goes to the Cinema! Our 17 spectacular floats will transport you straight to the silver screen, each depicting a beloved blockbuster. Can you recognize all the movies? Be on the lookout for themed specialty throws inspired by the films, making for a parade experience worthy of an Oscar!

New to our lineup this year is the breathtaking Captain’s Float, designed locally by Houma Float Rentals. This high-tech, showstopping spectacle features our regal krewe crest and magnificent oversized flowers that spin and move! Be sure to wave to our dazzling Captain of the Parade as she graces the route aboard this awe-inspiring float.

No Mardi Gras parade is complete without the electrifying energy of live music! This year, we are honored to showcase the talents of local marching bands from Vandebilt Catholic High School, Terrebonne High School, and HL Bourgeois High School. Their powerful performances will keep the Carnival spirit alive as they set the rhythm for an unforgettable procession.

We proudly introduce Queen Hyacinth LXXIV, Roxanne Thibodeaux, and the King of the Krewe of Hyacinthians, Darrin Guidry! May their reign be filled with joy, splendor, and the magic of Mardi Gras!

Get ready, Terrebonne Parish! The Krewe of Hyacinthians is rolling your way—so grab your beads, don your most festive attire, and join us for a parade that promises glitz, glamour, and memories to last a lifetime!

