Local artist Kassie Voisin selected to create design for Cannata’s newest king cake

Congratulations to Houma-based muralist Kassie Matherne Voisin, who was recently chosen to draw the design for Cannata’s newest king cake, the “Crème Gôolée”– a spin on Crème Brûlée.

Kassie Voisin, owner and artist behind Murals by Kassie, is known around Terrebonne, Lafourche, and surrounding parishes for her colorful murals on the windows of businesses– including festive Christmas and Mardi Gras-themed paintings. Now, her work has reached new levels with her hand-drawn design of the local grocery chain’s new king cake flavor. Read more about Kassie’s career here.

“This was definitely a pinch me moment– I love king cake, but Crème Brûlée is one of my favorite desserts, so it was fun working on something I knew I’d enjoy eating,” said Kassie. “It’s been so special to see all my friends and family go buy the king cake and take pictures with my artwork, and I’m so grateful to Cannata’s for giving me this opportunity.”

Cannata’s Crème Gôolée King Cake is a tribute to the legendary New Orleans Mobil 5-Star Chef, Warren LeRuth, and features the iconic LeRuth’s Real Bean Vanilla. The rich vanilla flavor pairs perfectly with the decadent “GooeyButter” filling, crowned with flame-kissed sugars and icing. Kassie’s design captures the heart of Mardi Gras, as well as the Louisiana culinary history the king cake represents.

The Crème Gôolée King Cake is available for purchase at Cannata’s in Houma, located at 6307 West Park Avenue. For more information about Kassie’s artwork, please visit her official Facebook page.