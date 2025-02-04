Lockport’s Krewe of Apollo invites you to celebrate Classic Television this March

The Krewe of Apollo invites everyone to come out on March 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM as the Krewe Watches Classic TV!

The Krewe of Apollo is a unique, 170-person parade with members decorating their own float to fit the theme chosen by the club board. Each float puts in many hours of hard work in decorating their floats and making costumes in hopes to place in the two judged categories, Best Float and Best Costume. Each year new judges are chosen and given the hard task of picking the winners the day of the parade.

“Our parade has took to the streets of Lockport since 1963. A highlight of our parade is the large amount of families from not only out of town but also out of state that come together to enjoy this day,” reads a statement from the Krewe of Apollo. “Our club boast a big family atmosphere where everyone is willing to lend a hand to help from big projects to the simplest gesture as lending glitter to another float.”

King Douglas Reulet will rule over the 2025 Krewe of Apollo. The Maid is Florance Bradford, with Junior Maids Caroline Ordoyne, Savanna Ordoyne, and Eloise Kreamer. Ladies-in-Waiting are Abby Authement, Angel Dubois, Bethani Chassion, Breanna Bouquet, Celeste Sonnier Loupe, Elaine Sevin, Erin Hebert, Heather Sevin, Janet Thibodeaux, Larrisa Duet, Leola Gates, Marla Pertuit, Penny Bonvillain, and Sandra Griffin. Pages are Kyle Dubois and Danni McCommas,

The Krewe of Apollo Parade Captain will be Brett Hebert alongside Goddess Olivia.

The Krewe of Apollo is a prominent club in Lockport, helping to put on both the Le Dete du Monde and La Dete des Vieux Temps fairs. The Krewe of Apollo also host a pumpkin patch, corn hole tournament, and both bass fishing and kids fishing tournaments. Through these events, the Krewe is able to raise money for their club while putting on fun family activities for the town and surrounding areas.