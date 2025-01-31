Louisiana King Cake Festival unveils winning event poster, designed by South Lafourche High Senior

The Louisiana King Cake Festival is excited to unveil the winning poster for their 2025 Festival!

The winning poster was drawn by Shayn’isis Stewart, a senior from South Lafourche High School. Her design will be honored as the official poster for the 2025 Louisiana King Cake Festival, and will be printed and displayed throughout Lafourche Parish. A framed copy of the design will also be displayed at the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, the School Board Office, and the event itself.

Shayn’isis’s design features a unique take on the beloved king cake, with festive Mardi Gras colors, beads, icing, and more. In the middle of the drawing, an excited king cake baby pops out of the central cake, holding Mardi Gras beads and smiling from ear to ear– a representation of the Carnival season joy.

“Congratulations to Shayn’isis for being our poster winner! We LOVE your work!” reads a statement from the Louisiana King Cake Festival.

Formerly known as the Bayou King Cake Festival, The Louisiana King Cake Festival is an event in support Lafourche Parish Public Schools and teachers, and is hosted by The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF). LEF was founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders who recognize that the strength of the community depends on the enrichment of public education.

Whether you’re coming from right down the street or traveling from a different state, Mardi Gras lovers are invited to come taste delicious king cakes from local bakeries and vendors, watch a children’s parade, enjoy live music by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous and Watersedge Band, and toast the start of Mardi Gras with Thibodaux Mardi Gras Krewe Royalty. There’s something for everyone at this festival!

The Louisiana King Cake Festival will take place on February 15, 2025 in downtown Thibodaux from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM. To purchase tickets for the event, please click here. For more information on the festival as it becomes available, please visit the Louisiana King Cake Festival on Facebook.