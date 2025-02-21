One parade rescheduled, one cancelled due to inclement weather expected Sunday

Due to inclement weather expected on Sunday, February 23, 2025, two Lafourche Parish parades have been readjusted.

The Krewe of Shaka, scheduled to ride on February 23, 2025 in Thibodaux at 12:00 PM, has been rescheduled to Mardi Gras, March 4, 2025.

The Krewe of Ambrosia, scheduled to ride on February 23, 2025 in Thibodaux at 2:30 PM, has been CANCELLED.

Please stay tuned for further information about other weekend parades as it becomes available.

Below is the updated 2025 Parade Schedule as of Friday, February 21 at 4:00 PM.