Residents are reminded of Firearms Laws as Mardi Gras Parades begin tonight

On July 4th, 2024, Louisiana changed the laws to allow any resident of Louisiana, 18 years of age or older, to legally be in possession of a firearm with the authority to carry said weapon concealed on their person, without the requirement of a concealed handgun permit.

Though the laws have changed, there are many guidelines for which residents must follow when dealing with Law Enforcement, as well as certain criteria for where gun owners are allowed to frequent while carrying. All residents are encouraged to review the laws in their entirety, by searching LRS 14:95 and LRS 40:1379.3, to determine what applies to each person specifically.

As carnival season is upon us, its important to provide the public with the most up to date information as it pertains to Concealed Handgun permits, Constitutional Carry, and Open Carry of all weapons while attending parades in Terrebonne Parish.

Here are the things that residents and visitors must know:

Any permittee armed with a handgun, or a person legally carrying a weapon pursuant to LRS14:95, shall notify any police officer who approaches the individual in an official manner or with an identified official purpose that the individual has a weapon on his person, submit to a pat down, and allow the officer to temporarily disarm him/her.

It shall be a violation of law for any permittee armed with a handgun, or a person legally carrying a weapon pursuant to LRS 14:95, to display signs of intoxication or impairment while in possession of a firearm.

A concealed handgun may NOT be carried into any facility, building, location, zone, or area that is banned by Federal or State Law (i.e. Post Offices, State capital building, etc.)

A concealed handgun may NOT be carried during a parade or demonstration for which a permit is issued by a governmental entity (this includes Mardi Gras – exception being one’s private residence or property along the parade route. This includes authorized guests of said property)

A concealed handgun may NOT be carried in any establishments labeled “Bar room” based on the retail permit that is granted. Examples of these types of establishments are Mahoney’s, The Balcony, The Daiquiris & Company, and many others. This portion of the law does not pertain to dining establishments or restaurants that serves alcohol for consumption on premises. Examples of these types of establishments would Chili’s, El Paso, Copeland’s, and many others.

If an officer encounters a violation for any of the above-mentioned provisions, the person is subject to arrest for the charge of LRS 14: 95 Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages all residents and visitors to Terrebonne Parish to familiarize yourself with the law that can keep the parade atmosphere safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Mardi Gras season has been a part of Terrebonne Parish and our culture for as long as most of us can remember. I believe it goes without saying that as we have continued to grow and evolve over the years with implementation of new safety practices, Mardi Gras is certainly no exception,” said Sheriff Soignet. “The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office stands ready to protect our parish, residents, and visitors to ensure and safe prosperous Carnival Season for all.”