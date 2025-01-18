Rouses Market unveils 8 speciality King Cakes for Mardi Gras: See the flavors here

In celebration of Mardi Gras 2025, Rouses Market has officially unveiled eight speciality king cake flavors to get you in the festive spirit!

“No Mardi Gras celebration would be complete without a Rouses Markets king cake,” reads a statement from the local grocery chain. “Every year, our King Cake Krewe makes almost 600,000 king cakes during Carnival season for everyone to enjoy.”

Rouses has now introduced Churro, Wedding Cake, Funfetti, Tres Leches, S’mores, Cookie Dough, and Brownie king cakes for the 2025 Mardi Gras season. Rouses also offers classic king cakes with Strawberry, Pecan Praline, Apple, Bavarian, Lemon, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, and Apple Cream Cheese fillings.