Rouses Market unveils 8 speciality King Cakes for Mardi Gras: See the flavors here

Here’s how to protect your plants ahead of forecasted freezes
January 17, 2025
LDWF now accepting applications for 2025 WMA Lottery Turkey Hunts, White Lake WCA Fishing Lottery
January 18, 2025
Here’s how to protect your plants ahead of forecasted freezes
January 17, 2025
LDWF now accepting applications for 2025 WMA Lottery Turkey Hunts, White Lake WCA Fishing Lottery
January 18, 2025
In celebration of Mardi Gras 2025, Rouses Market has officially unveiled eight speciality king cake flavors to get you in the festive spirit!
“No Mardi Gras celebration would be complete without a Rouses Markets king cake,” reads a statement from the local grocery chain. “Every year, our King Cake Krewe makes almost 600,000 king cakes during Carnival season for everyone to enjoy.”

Rouses has now introduced Churro, Wedding Cake, Funfetti, Tres Leches, S’mores, Cookie Dough, and Brownie king cakes for the 2025 Mardi Gras season. Rouses also offers classic king cakes with Strawberry, Pecan Praline, Apple, Bavarian, Lemon, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, and Apple Cream Cheese fillings.
Churro
Tres Leches

Funfetti
S’mores

The Rouses Market 2025 King Cakes are available for purchase in store or on their official website. For more information about fun Mardi Gras offerings from Rouses Markets, please visit their Facebook page.
Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

Related posts

January 15, 2025

Local artist Kassie Voisin selected to create design for Cannata’s newest king cake

Read more