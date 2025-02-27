St. Bernadette Catholic School presents 2025 Krewe of Pandas Royal Court

St. Bernadette Catholic School in Houma is excited to present their 2025 Krewe of Pandas Royal Court.

The Krewe of Pandas will kick off their 32nd year of this family-friendly Mardi Gras celebration on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 12:30 PM. Hosted by St. Bernadette’s Kindergarten and 7th grade students, the parade will take place throughout Broadmoor Subdivision and will include floats, bands, and royalty, and more. Everyone is invited to attend!

The 2025 Krewe of Pandas Royal Court members are as follows (all summaries written and provided by St. Bernadette Catholic School):

King Thomas Mitchell – Thomas is 6 years old and hails from Mrs. Peerson’s Kindergarten class! His favorite color is white, he loves reading, and his favorite memory of this school year is going on the field trip to the pumpkin patch! Thomas is most excited about being King. He can’t wait to see his grandparents and friends, and will be throwing panda bears and cups to those in attendance!

Duke Jacob Voisin – Hailing from Mrs. MacDiarmid’s kindergarten class, Duke Jacob is 6 years old, and loves the color blue. His favorite thing about SBS so far this year is going to the gym with Mrs. Caroline. Duke Jacob is ready to see everyone at the parade as his entire family will be in attendance. He will be throwing footballs and is most excited to see his best friend, Bennett!

Duke Vance Fazzio – Hailing from Mrs. Peerson’s Kindergarten class, Duke Vance is 6 years old, and his favorite color is blue. His favorite part of the week is learning to play the piano with Mr. Klaus! Duke Vance can’t wait to throw beads, toys, and stuffed animals to all of his friends! He is most excited to see his brother Talon and his baby cousin Vivi!

Queen Aimee Hernandez – Queen Aimee hails from Mrs. MacDiarmid’s kindergarten class. She is 6 years old, loves the color blue, and says her favorite subject is math. Queen Aimee says her favorite thing about school this year was playing with her classmates. Queen Aimee cannot wait for the Panda Parade so that she can smile and take pictures. She is excited to throw beads but especially to her mom, dad, brother, cousin, family, friends, aunt, grandma, and grandpa!

Royal Maid Rose Ledet – Hailing from Mrs. MacDiarmid’s kindergarten class, Maid Rose is 6 years old, says her favorite color is pink, and loves going to recess! Rose’s favorite part about this year so far has been learning about Jesus! Maid Rose will be throwing Mardi Gras beads. She is most excited to ride with her dad in the parade and to see her Mom, Nanny and baby sitter Lonni- Lynn!

Royal Maid Raelynn Davis – Hailing from Mrs. Peerson’s kindergarten class, Maid Raelynn is 6 years old, loves the color pink! She says she has the most fun everyday working in stations! She is most excited to throw to her friend, Liam Labat, and can’t wait to see her Daddy & Nanny! Maid Raelynn is excited to ride in a real convertible throwing beads, cups, balls & stuffed animals!