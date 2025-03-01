Temperatures expected to be warm but rainy for Mardi Gras Day Parades

As we celebrate Fat Tuesday in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, the final parades of the season will be rolling with thousands in attendance for the fun.

As Cleopatra rules the streets of Houma (6:00 PM), on Monday, March 3, 2025, temperatures are expected to be warm, reaching a high of 74 degrees in the afternoon and then dropping to 68 degrees as the sun sets. There is currently a 2% chance of precipitation, with minimal cloud cover.

On Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Krewe of Gheens in Gheens (11:00 AM), the Krewe of Neptune in Golden Meadow (12:00 PM), the Krewe of Shaka in Thibodaux (12:30 PM), the Krewe of Houmas in Houma Westside (1:00 PM), the Krewe of Kajuns in Houma Westside (after Houmas), the Krewe of Ghana in Thibodaux (1:00 PM), the Krewe of Choupic in Chackbay (1:00 PM), and the Krewe de Bonne Terre in Montegut (4:30 PM) can all expect warm but potentially rainy parades. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78 degrees, with a 90% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Need more weather information? Visit the National Weather Service of New Orleans on Facebook for the latest forecasts.