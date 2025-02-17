Terrebonne Parish Schools to take center stage in Houma’s 2025 Mardi Gras Parades

With 2025 Mardi Gras parades kicking off this Friday in Houma, many krewes will be featuring talented local marching bands as part of their festivities.

Photos of Houma Mardi Gras parades provided by Explore Houma.

Whether you have a loved one performing or just want to cheer on your favorite band, the Terrebonne Parish School District has recently released a comprehensive schedule of where and when to watch their bands perform this Mardi Gras season. See the full 2025 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule here.

The parade schedule for each participating Terrebonne Parish School is as follows:

SOUTH TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL

February 22, 2025: Krewe of Tee Caillou – Chauvin

March 2, 2025: Krewe of Terreanians – Houma

March 3, 2025: Krewe of Cleopatra – Houma

TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL

February 21, 2025: Krewe of Hercules – Houma

February 23, 2025: Krewe of Hyacinthians – Houma

March 4, 2025: Krewe of Houmas – Houma

ELLENDER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

February 22, 2025: Krewe of Aquarius – Houma

March 1, 2025: Krewe of Mardi Gras – East Houma

March 2, 2025: Krewe of Terreanians – Houma

March 4, 2025: Krewe of Houmas – Houma

GRAND CAILLOU MIDDLE SCHOOL

February 22, 2025: Krewe of Aquarius – Houma

March 1, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma

March 2, 2025: Montegut Children

HOUMA JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

February 22, 2025: Krewe of Aquarius – Houma

February 28, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma

March 2, 2025: Krewe of Terreanians – Houma

LACACHE MONTEGUT MIDDLE

February 22, 2025: Krewe of Tee Caillou – Chauvin

February 28, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma

March 2, 2025: Montegut Children

March 3, 2025: Krewe of Cleopatra – Houma

March 4, 2025: Krewe of Bonne Terre – Montegut

OAKLAWN MIDDLE SCHOOL

February 28, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma

March 1, 2025: Krewe of Mardi Gras – East Houma

March 4, 2025: Krewe of Bonne Terre – Montegut

EVERGREEN JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

February 21, 2025: Krewe of Hercules – Houma

February 23, 2025: Krewe of Hyacinthians – Houma

February 28, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma

March 3, 2025: Krewe of Hera – Morgan City

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.