Terrebonne Parish Schools to take center stage in Houma’s 2025 Mardi Gras Parades

Let the good times roll! 2025 Mardi Gras Parade ScheduleFebruary 17, 2025
With 2025 Mardi Gras parades kicking off this Friday in Houma, many krewes will be featuring talented local marching bands as part of their festivities.
Photos of Houma Mardi Gras parades provided by Explore Houma.
Whether you have a loved one performing or just want to cheer on your favorite band, the Terrebonne Parish School District has recently released a comprehensive schedule of where and when to watch their bands perform this Mardi Gras season. See the full 2025 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule here.
The parade schedule for each participating Terrebonne Parish School is as follows:
SOUTH TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL
- February 22, 2025: Krewe of Tee Caillou – Chauvin
- March 2, 2025: Krewe of Terreanians – Houma
- March 3, 2025: Krewe of Cleopatra – Houma
TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL
- February 21, 2025: Krewe of Hercules – Houma
- February 23, 2025: Krewe of Hyacinthians – Houma
- March 4, 2025: Krewe of Houmas – Houma
ELLENDER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
- February 22, 2025: Krewe of Aquarius – Houma
- March 1, 2025: Krewe of Mardi Gras – East Houma
- March 2, 2025: Krewe of Terreanians – Houma
- March 4, 2025: Krewe of Houmas – Houma
GRAND CAILLOU MIDDLE SCHOOL
- February 22, 2025: Krewe of Aquarius – Houma
- March 1, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma
- March 2, 2025: Montegut Children
HOUMA JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
- February 22, 2025: Krewe of Aquarius – Houma
- February 28, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma
- March 2, 2025: Krewe of Terreanians – Houma
LACACHE MONTEGUT MIDDLE
- February 22, 2025: Krewe of Tee Caillou – Chauvin
- February 28, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma
- March 2, 2025: Montegut Children
- March 3, 2025: Krewe of Cleopatra – Houma
- March 4, 2025: Krewe of Bonne Terre – Montegut
OAKLAWN MIDDLE SCHOOL
- February 28, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma
- March 1, 2025: Krewe of Mardi Gras – East Houma
- March 4, 2025: Krewe of Bonne Terre – Montegut
EVERGREEN JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
- February 21, 2025: Krewe of Hercules – Houma
- February 23, 2025: Krewe of Hyacinthians – Houma
- February 28, 2025: Krewe of Aphrodite – Houma
- March 3, 2025: Krewe of Hera – Morgan City
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.