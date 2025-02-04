The Krewe of Aphrodite will “Go to the Drive-In” this February!

The Krewe of Aphrodite invites everyone to come out on February 28, 2025 at 6:00 PM as the “Krewe Goes to the Drive-In!”

The 500+ person all-female krewe will feature 20 throwing floats featuring H.L. Bourgeois, Lacache Middle School, Oaklawn Middle School, Houma Junior High, and Morgan City Marching Bands. Throws will include light-ups, food items, and more.

Malia Price will reign as Queen Aphrodite XLII, alongside Maids Gypsy Pitre, Jennifer Foret, Cary Lee Neal, Glenda Deroche, Ashley Taylor, and Jennifer Pitre, with Pages Memphis Taylor, Remi Pellegrin, Benton LeCompte, and Aubrie Dupre.

The Parade Captain for the Krewe Aphrodite will be Parrish Valure, and the Ball Captain will be Sherrie Cavalier.