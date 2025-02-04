The Krewe of Aphrodite will “Go to the Drive-In” this February!

February 4, 2025
February 4, 2025

The Krewe of Aphrodite invites everyone to come out on February 28, 2025 at 6:00 PM as the “Krewe Goes to the Drive-In!”

 

The 500+ person all-female krewe will feature 20 throwing floats featuring H.L. Bourgeois, Lacache Middle School, Oaklawn Middle School, Houma Junior High, and Morgan City Marching Bands. Throws will include light-ups, food items, and more.

 

Malia Price will reign as Queen Aphrodite XLII, alongside Maids Gypsy Pitre, Jennifer Foret, Cary Lee Neal, Glenda Deroche, Ashley Taylor, and Jennifer Pitre, with Pages Memphis Taylor, Remi Pellegrin, Benton LeCompte, and Aubrie Dupre.

Maid Jennifer Pitre
Maid Cary Neal
Maid Glenda Deroche

Maid Jennifer Foret
Maid Ashley Taylor
Maid Gypsy Pitre

The Parade Captain for the Krewe Aphrodite will be Parrish Valure, and the Ball Captain will be Sherrie Cavalier.

 

Captain Parrish Valure
Captain Sherrie Cavalier

Page Remi Pellegrin
Page Memphis Taylor

Page Benton LeCompte
Page Aubrie Dupre

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

