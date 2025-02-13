The Krewe of Houmas to rule the streets of Houma on Mardi Gras Day

February 13, 2025
February 13, 2025
February 13, 2025
February 13, 2025

The Krewe of Houmas will rule the streets of Houma celebrating “Hollywood Classics” on March 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM.

 

This 450-member krewe will feature 20 floats and several local/out-of-town marching bands.

 

John Jaccuzzo will reign as King LXXIX, alongside Queen Olivia Jane Barker. Read more about King Jaccuzzo’s unique ties to the Krewe of Houmas here.


The Dukes will be Mitch Trahan, Manny Merlos, Brent Rome, Kent Sontheimer, Geoff Kinnard, Blake Barker, Chase Lyons, and Norby Chabert. The Maids will be Emma Elizabeth LeBoeuf, Morgan Elizabeth Brien, Riley-Grace Madeline Bonvillain, Riley Hamilton, Josie Rose Schwab, Vivian Claire Cobb, Bonnie Grace Moore, and Anna Kate Olivier.

The Royal Pages will be Julianna Grace Jaccuzzo, Caroline Elise Legendre Barker, Maryellen Susan Casey, Christian Marc Jaccuzzo, Cobi Luc Danos, and Orey John Tootle. Scroll Bearers will be Rae Aimeé Danos and Jack Ethan Trahan.

Page Christian Marc Jaccuzzo
Page Cobi Luc Danos
Page Orey John Tootle
Page Caroline Elise Legendre Barker

Page Maryellen Susan Casey
Page Julianna Grace Jaccuzzo
Scroll Bearer Jack Ethan Trahan
Scroll Bearer Rae Aimee’ Danos

Isabelle Pinto

