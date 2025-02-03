The Krewe of Tradition invites you to Candy Land this Mardi Gras

The Krewe of Tradition invites everyone to come out on March 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM in downtown Houma as the krewe parades under the theme “Candy Land and Sweets!”

The 50-person krewe will feature a primarily walking parade, with featured bicycle floats. Special throws will include the eco-friendly items, including the Krewe of Tradition’s speciality throw, decorated pecans.

All photos provided by the Krewe of Tradition.

The presiding royalty at the 2025 Krewe of Tradition parade will be King Paul Fortenberry, Queen Janie Pecanty, Duke Adam Kyzar, Maid Ann Tatum, and Pages Lilly Kyzar and Adeline Slim.

The Krewe of Tradition is a self-governed, nonprofit organization that aims to have a positive impact on the lives of members and citizens of Terrebonne and surrounding parishes through the revival and promotion of masquerading during Carnival, the provision of an annual Carnival promenade and costume contest, and the promotion of conscientious Carnival throws during promenade.

For more information, please visit the Krewe of Tradition’s website.