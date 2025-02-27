The Montegut Children’s Club to rule the bayou this weekend

February 27, 2025
February 27, 2025

The Montegut Children’s Carnival Club invites everyone to the Wonderful World of Cartoons as they parade this Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM in Montegut.


 

The 170-member youth club will include 11 floats and two marching bands in their parade, Lacache Montegut Middle and Grand Caillou Middle. Throws will include festive beads, stuffed animals, and more.

 

King Jaxon Dardar and Queen Brynn Bergeron will reign over the parade, alongside Dukes Parker Dupre, Timothy Molinere III, Michael Fanguy, Jayden Billiot, and Karter Nelton. Maids will be Blaikley Naquin, Kirrah Brunet, Bella Carter, Ryleigh Bueche, Felicitie Foret, Mollie Allridge, Gabriella Price, Mackenzie Price, Ava Hancock, and Demi Billiot.

Pages will be Abel Naquin, Gage Foret II, Aniyah Lirette, and Cambrie Molinere. The Parade Captain will be William Robichaux, and Ball Captains will be Zaine Billiot and Lexy Ellender.

The Montegut Children’s Club is in its 79th year of existence. It was established by parents in the Montegut and Pointe-aux-Chenes area so children could experience the ride on floats and throwing of beads. The Bourg area was added years later. Now, children living in these three local communities can experience the love of Mardi Gras from a rider’s perspective.

 

The list of riders is made up of children from 1st-4th and 8th grade. Past Kings, Queens, Dukes, and Maids are invited back to ride the following year, and the these of the parade is voted on by Board Members. Float Captains and Co-Captains decide on each individual float theme, costumes, and designs. The floats are designed and painted by volunteers, which are also used on Mardi Gras Day by the Krewe of Bonne Terre. The Montegut Children’s Club is a family-oriented club where children can enjoy the fun!


Photo provided by Explore Houma.

February 27, 2025

