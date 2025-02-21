The Terrebonne Parish Mardi Gras Parade Tracker is back!

A Royal Legacy: Rene Hebert rules as King Hercules XL, 30 years after his father’s reignFebruary 20, 2025
Residents are reminded of Firearms Laws as Mardi Gras Parades begin tonightFebruary 21, 2025
Want to know when the parade will roll by your spot? Track the parade in real time with the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Parade Tracker at tpcg.org/paradetracker!
Follow the route, see the start and end points, and get ready to catch some beads! Wishing all residents and riders a fun and festive weekend at the parades!
Check out the full schedule of parades for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes here. Go grab your spot along the parade route!