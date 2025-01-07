The ultimate 2025 Bayou King Cake Guide

Following six tragic deaths, State Fire Marshal urges immediate precautions in freezing weatherJanuary 7, 2025
Mardi Gras season is officially here, which means its time to get your king cake, sha!
The tradition of the king cake is believed to have been brought to Louisiana by the French in the 1800’s– the uniquely oval shaped cake is decorated in the colors of carnival, usually with purple, green and gold sugar crystals, and of course, the little baby bringing tidings of good luck.
Arguably one of the best part of Mardi Gras, this delicious dessert has been reimagined by some of the best bakeries and restaurants in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, from traditional king cakes to festive carnival coffees. Each location boasts it’s own recipe or fun twist on the Louisiana favorite.
Below is the Times of Houma/Thibodaux’s 2025 King Cake Bucket List, providing you with a few of our favorite places to get your king cakes and sweet treats this Mardi Gras season! Don’t see your favorite on the list? Let us know in the comments and we’ll include it.
Traditional King Cakes
- Cannata’s
- Rouses Market
- Cajun Pecan House
- Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts
- Chez Cake Bakery
- Bertinot’s Best Bakery
- Cajun Sweets Bakery
- Hi-5 Toys and Candy
- BALD Bakery
- Baked By Bryanna
- The Willow Café
Looking to try more from around the state? Visit the Louisiana King Cake Festival in Thibodaux this February. Click here for more information.
Non-Traditional King Cake Treats
- Cajun Meat Market – Savory Boudin King Cake, Crawfish Boudin King Cake
- The Buttery Crumb – Cinnamon King Cake Loaf, Mini King Cake Cinnamon Roll
- PJ’s Coffee – King Cake Velvet Ice, King Cake Latte, King Cake Shaken Espresso, and King Cake Slices
- Runneth Over – Fleur de Latte, Krewe Brew, Lagniappe Latte, French Quarter Frappe, King Cake Latte,
- Runneth Over Café – King Cake Waffle
- Sweet Envy – King Cake Croffle
- Spahr’s Seafood – King Cake Beignets
- Scarlet Scoop – King Cake Ice Cream