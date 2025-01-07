The ultimate 2025 Bayou King Cake Guide

Mardi Gras season is officially here, which means its time to get your king cake, sha!

The tradition of the king cake is believed to have been brought to Louisiana by the French in the 1800’s– the uniquely oval shaped cake is decorated in the colors of carnival, usually with purple, green and gold sugar crystals, and of course, the little baby bringing tidings of good luck.

Arguably one of the best part of Mardi Gras, this delicious dessert has been reimagined by some of the best bakeries and restaurants in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, from traditional king cakes to festive carnival coffees. Each location boasts it’s own recipe or fun twist on the Louisiana favorite.

Below is the Times of Houma/Thibodaux’s 2025 King Cake Bucket List, providing you with a few of our favorite places to get your king cakes and sweet treats this Mardi Gras season! Don’t see your favorite on the list? Let us know in the comments and we’ll include it.

Traditional King Cakes

Cannata’s

Rouses Market

Cajun Pecan House

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts

Chez Cake Bakery

Bertinot’s Best Bakery

Cajun Sweets Bakery

Hi-5 Toys and Candy

BALD Bakery

Baked By Bryanna

The Willow Café

Looking to try more from around the state? Visit the Louisiana King Cake Festival in Thibodaux this February. Click here for more information.

Non-Traditional King Cake Treats